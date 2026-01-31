    Recently Viewed
            Over 50,000 Units of Skoda Kylaq Produced in India

            Saturday 31 January 2026,09:36 AM IST

            Skoda Auto India has marked a significant production milestone with the Kylaq compact SUV, as cumulative output from the brand’s local facility surpassed 50,000 units. The achievement reflects growing demand for the model since its launch and adds to Skoda’s expanding footprint in the Indian SUV market.

            Skoda Kylaq Dashboard

            The Skoda Kylaq, which entered the compact SUV segment with a blend of European design, roomy interior packaging, and strong feature content, has quickly become one of the brand’s volume drivers. The model is built at Skoda’s assembly plant in India, where it shares its underpinnings with the Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun but distinguishes itself with unique styling, premium touches, and German engineering cues.

            Skoda Kylaq Left Rear Three Quarter

            To further broaden the Kylaq’s appeal, Skoda has been expanding the model’s range with new variants that add equipment and comfort features, responding to customer preferences and helping keep the SUV relevant in a highly competitive landscape.

            Crossing the 50,000 production mark also highlights Skoda’s commitment to locally manufactured products in India, reflecting increased localisation and supply chain optimisation.

