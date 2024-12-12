    Recently Viewed
            Over 400 units of new-gen Kia Carnival delivered

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 12 December 2024,19:00 PM IST

            Over two months ago, Kia launched the new generation Carnival in India with a price tag of Rs. 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the automaker has announced that over 400 units of the luxury MPV have been delivered.

            Further, the new Carnival has gathered 3,350 bookings and currently has a waiting period of six months. The feature highlights of the Carnival include LED headlamps, sliding rear doors, powered tailgate, cooled front and rear seats, dual sunroofs, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a heads-up display.

            The new Carnival is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 190bhp and 441Nm of torque. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox with a claimed mileage of 14.85kmpl.

