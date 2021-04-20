Omega Seiki ties up with C4V USA for solid-state batteries in India

Santosh Nair Tuesday 20 April 2021, 21:01 PM

Omega Seiki, part of Anglian Omega Group of companies, today announced that it will tie-up with New York-based company C4V to bring advanced chemistry cells to India. C4V plans to become India’s first lithium-ion cell maker with solid-state technology under the make-in-India program.

The two companies signed a MoU that will see the manufacture of solid-state batteries that will be used in Omega Seiki’s range of electric vehicles. It is claimed that these solid-state batteries offer high energy density without compromising on affordability.

Initially, C4V will supply Omega Seiki a bio-mineralised lithium mixed metal phosphate battery (BM-LMP) that is not only free from hazardous components but also Nickel and Cobalt. That’s not all, its energy density is 20 per cent more than the lithium ferrous phosphate batteries available in the market currently.

Besides, C4V claims these are more affordable and safer than traditional batteries. They are one of the greenest in the world, right from the extraction of raw materials to manufacturing and recycling. It has almost 85 per cent less carbon footprint than the ones in the market while having twice the life cycle of traditional lithium-ion batteries.

C4V disclosed today that its batteries manufacturing plant would start supplies from the second half of 2021 and that the plant location would be announced soon because the company is currently in discussions with several state governments.