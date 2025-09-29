Nissan’s Upcoming Compact SUV Interior Spied

Nissan’s much-talked-about compact SUV has once again been caught on test, this time offering a partial glimpse of its interior. Positioned to sit above the Magnite in the brand’s portfolio, the new model is being developed for emerging markets like India and is expected to make its debut sometime in 2026.

The latest spy images reveal that Nissan is aiming for a more premium cabin experience compared to its entry-level models. The dashboard layout looks cleaner and better finished, with soft-touch materials appearing across key surfaces. A large touchscreen infotainment system sits at the centre, complemented by physical shortcut buttons and rotary controls for ease of use. The test mule also featured an electronic parking brake, suggesting that Nissan is moving towards a more modern cabin layout. At the back, the SUV was seen with individual headrests for all passengers.

While the interiors provide an early taste of what’s to come, the SUV itself will be based on the same platform as the upcoming Renault Duster, ensuring robust mechanicals. Engine options are likely to include petrol and possibly a hybrid, with manual gearboxes expected at the entry level and more sophisticated automatic transmissions for higher trims. Once launched, the SUV will directly compete with segment leaders like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Expected to be priced between Rs. 11 lakh and Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom), the new compact SUV will be a key product for Nissan in India.

Nissan | new compact SUV | Nissan New Compact SUV