Nissan’s New MPV Hits Indian Roads in Public Tests

Nissan India has begun on-road testing of its upcoming three-row MPV, signalling that the model is nearing its launch. The vehicle, built on the same architecture as the Renault Triber, is expected to be one of three new models the brand will introduce in India in the near future.

Although the test prototype is heavily camouflaged, its silhouette clearly mirrors the Triber’s proportions. However, expect Nissan’s version to feature a fresh front grille, redesigned bumpers and distinctive new alloy wheels to set it apart.

Under the bonnet, the MPV is likely to use the familiar 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 71bhp and 96Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT.

With testing already underway and the model spotted in public, industry watchers anticipate the launch could happen within the next few months and expect a starting price in the region of Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nissan | New MPV | Nissan New MPV