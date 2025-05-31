Nissan’s India Roadmap: What’s the Future Plan?

Nissan India had humble beginnings in the country. Starting out their India operations in 1965, the very first Nissan vehicle in India was the Patrol under the JONGA moniker (JONGA stands for Jabalpur Ordnance aNd Guncarriage Assembly – yes, the uppercase N is not a mistake!). Clearly, it was used by the Indian army, and was out of bounds for the common buyer. Exactly 40 years later, Nissan finally entered the consumer market with the 2005 X-Trail, which not only was the brand’s first product in India, but also their first CBU. Notably, their India entry was marked by a JV (Joint Venture) with Renault. While it took quite a while for the brand to adapt to the Indian demographic, it made a mark with respect to robustness and reliability. As of 2025, Nissan has laid out a roadmap for the long run, effectively quashing rumours of an operational standstill.

The recently launched Magnite CNG is just one of the few consumer-centric actions of 2025. Nissan India also has a Triber-based B-MPV and a C-SUV in the fray, including a two lakh sales projection by the end of this month solely for the Magnite. The brand also stated that their powertrains will mostly consist of petrol and absolutely no diesel engines for now, citing cost-heaviness and regulatory tightness. A pure EV is also on the charts. Going forward, more CBUs are expected to make headways in India. The brand also aims to locally manufacture one lakh cars, parallelly exporting the same number of units.

Finally, Nissan India also assured that the brand is here to stay. Despite going through rough roads internationally, the India arm has committed to stay in the market for the long run.

