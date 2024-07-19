    Recently Viewed
            Nissan X Trail unveiled in India; prices to be announced on 1 August

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 19 July 2024,12:51 PM IST

            Nissan has unveiled the India-spec X Trail in India. The three-row SUV is the second model after Magnite to be launched in India with prices to be announced on 1 August.

            Nissan X-Trail Dashboard

            To be offered in a single, top-spec variant, the X Trail is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 160bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a CVT unit with a claimed zero to 100kmph sprint time of 9.6 seconds.

            Nissan X-Trail Right Rear Three Quarter

            The X Trail comes loaded with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless charging pad, a panoramic sunroof, and an electronic parking brake. As for the design, this Nissan SUV sports split LED headlamps, 20-inch alloy wheels, a roof spoiler, and a tyre pressure repair kit.

            When launched, the X Trail will rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, and MG Gloster.

            Nissan X-Trail ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            Nissan | X-Trail | Nissan X-Trail

