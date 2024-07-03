    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Nissan X-Trail teased ahead of launch in India

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Wednesday 03 July 2024,15:11 PM IST

            Nissan India has officially teased the upcoming X-Trail ahead of its launch in the country which is expected to take place later this month. The updated version of the three-row SUV was first showcased in India in late 2022.

            Nissan X-Trail Grille

            As seen in the teaser images, the new X-Trail will feature split headlamps, U-shaped insert for the grille, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and wraparound LED taillights. Elsewhere, it will receive a shark-fin antenna, integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, rear wiper and washer, door cladding, and contrast-coloured skid plates.

            The interior of the 2024 Nissan X-Trail is expected to come equipped with a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, ADAS suite, automatic climate control, dual-tone upholstery, three-spoke steering wheel, and an engine start-stop button.

            Nissan X-Trail Tail Light/Tail Lamp

            To be brought into the country via the CBU route, the X-Trail is likely to source power from a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated with one electric motor on each axle. Once launched, it will compete against the MG Cloud EV, BYD Atto 3, Volkswagen Tiguan, and the Jeep Compass.

            Nissan X-Trail
            NissanX-Trail ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Nissan CarsUpcoming Nissan Cars
            Nissan | X-Trail | Nissan X-Trail

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Nissan X-Trail teased ahead of launch in India

            Nissan X-Trail teased ahead of launch in India

            By Aditya Nadkarni07/03/2024 15:11:51

            The new X-Trail will arrive through the CBU route.

            Mahindra Marazzo discontinued

            Mahindra Marazzo discontinued

            By Jay Shah07/03/2024 12:21:50

            After seven years, Mahindra has pulled the plug on the Marazzo MPV.

            Kia Sonet and Seltos now available in new GTX variant

            Kia Sonet and Seltos now available in new GTX variant

            By Jay Shah07/02/2024 17:04:34

            The Kia Sonet and Seltos are available in new GTX variants with new features.

            Mahindra XUV 3XO and Scorpio N get new features in select variants

            Mahindra XUV 3XO and Scorpio N get new features in select variants

            By Aditya Nadkarni07/02/2024 14:28:17

            The Scorpio N finally gets ventilated front seats.

            Kia sells 21,300 cars in June 2024

            Kia sells 21,300 cars in June 2024

            By Jay Shah07/01/2024 18:25:13

            The Kia Sonet bags the title of highest selling SUV.

            Maruti Swift breaks new sales milestone

            Maruti Swift breaks new sales milestone

            By CarTrade Editorial Team06/30/2024 09:34:45

            The new-gen Swift was launched in India in May 2024

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift India debut by October 2024

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift India debut by October 2024

            By Jay Shah06/28/2024 14:24:33

            The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will be launched by October 2024.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            ₹ 60.00 - 65.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            MINI Countryman Electric

            MINI Countryman Electric

            ₹ 55.00 - 65.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            BMW New 5 Series

            BMW New 5 Series

            ₹ 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            MINI Cooper S

            MINI Cooper S

            ₹ 55.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan X-Trail

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            ₹ 16.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            ₹ 61.85 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            ₹ 75.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            ₹ 3.30 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            ₹ 3.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars