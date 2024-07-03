Nissan X-Trail teased ahead of launch in India

Nissan India has officially teased the upcoming X-Trail ahead of its launch in the country which is expected to take place later this month. The updated version of the three-row SUV was first showcased in India in late 2022.

As seen in the teaser images, the new X-Trail will feature split headlamps, U-shaped insert for the grille, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and wraparound LED taillights. Elsewhere, it will receive a shark-fin antenna, integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, rear wiper and washer, door cladding, and contrast-coloured skid plates.

The interior of the 2024 Nissan X-Trail is expected to come equipped with a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, ADAS suite, automatic climate control, dual-tone upholstery, three-spoke steering wheel, and an engine start-stop button.

To be brought into the country via the CBU route, the X-Trail is likely to source power from a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated with one electric motor on each axle. Once launched, it will compete against the MG Cloud EV, BYD Atto 3, Volkswagen Tiguan, and the Jeep Compass.

