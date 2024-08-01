Nissan X-Trail launched in India; priced at Rs. 49.92 lakh

Nissan India has launched the X-Trail SUV in India with a price tag of Rs. 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in a single, fully-loaded variant across three colours, the X-Trail is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

The X-Trail is propelled by a 1.5-litre petrol engine tuned to produce 161bhp and 300Nm of peak torque and is paired with a CVT gearbox.

In terms of features, the X-Trail comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, an electronic parking brake, wireless charging pad, and ADAS suite.

The rivals to the Nissan X-Trail include MG Gloster, Jeep Meridian, Toyota Fortuner, and Skoda Kodiaq.

