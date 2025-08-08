Nissan Tests New Creta Rival on Indian Roads

Nissan’s upcoming mid-size SUV is under testing on Indian roads and is likely to reach showrooms by mid-2026.

The camouflaged test mule closely mirrors Nissan’s teasers released last year. The visible elements include flared plastic wheel arches, five-spoke alloy wheels, a sculpted bonnet, and a bold front grille featuring the Nissan badge, while the rear carries a spoiler, roof rails, shark-fin antenna, and rectangular tail lights.

The interior is expected to follow the global-spec Duster’s layout, including shared features and safety equipment, though spy shots suggest ADAS may not be offered initially.

A seven-seat version is also confirmed to be in development, based on the Renault Bigster platform. The powertrain details remain undisclosed. However, initial offerings will likely include petrol engines, with a hybrid version arriving within a year of launch.

This new Nisan SUV will be a strong competitor to the Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Maruti Grand Vitara.

