            Nissan Tests New Creta Rival on Indian Roads

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Friday 08 August 2025,17:54 PM IST

            Nissan’s upcoming mid-size SUV is under testing on Indian roads and is likely to reach showrooms by mid-2026.

            The camouflaged test mule closely mirrors Nissan’s teasers released last year. The visible elements include flared plastic wheel arches, five-spoke alloy wheels, a sculpted bonnet, and a bold front grille featuring the Nissan badge, while the rear carries a spoiler, roof rails, shark-fin antenna, and rectangular tail lights.

            Nissan New Compact SUV Rear View

            The interior is expected to follow the global-spec Duster’s layout, including shared features and safety equipment, though spy shots suggest ADAS may not be offered initially.

            A seven-seat version is also confirmed to be in development, based on the Renault Bigster platform. The powertrain details remain undisclosed. However, initial offerings will likely include petrol engines, with a hybrid version arriving within a year of launch.

            This new Nisan SUV will be a strong competitor to the Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Maruti Grand Vitara.

            Nissan New Compact SUV
            NissanNew Compact SUV ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Nissan CarsUpcoming Nissan Cars
            Nissan | new compact SUV | Nissan New Compact SUV

            All Popular Cars