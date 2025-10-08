Nissan Tekton Revealed, Brand’s New SUV for India

    Recently Viewed
            Nissan India has officially revealed the name and first design preview of its upcoming SUV that will be called, ‘Tekton’. Slated for a 2026 launch, this new model will mark Nissan’s next major step under its ‘One Car, One World’ strategy, following its earlier SUV introduction for India. The Tekton will be produced at the Renault-Nissan plant in Chennai and will also be exported to select global markets.

            Nissan Tekton Left Rear Three Quarter

            The name ‘Tekton’ is derived from Greek and means craftsman or architect. The SUV’s design pays homage to the iconic Nissan Patrol, borrowing its bold proportions and rugged personality. Up front, the Tekton gets a sculpted bonnet and a distinctive C-shaped headlamp signature. The side profile highlights muscular lines and a unique double-C door accent with a mountain-inspired motif that nods to the Himalayas. At the rear, a red illuminated light bar connects the C-shaped tail lamps, with the Tekton badge stretched across the tailgate.

            The Tekton will be a cornerstone of Nissan’s efforts to strengthen its foothold in the Indian market while simultaneously expanding its dealership network. Further details, including engine options, interior features, and export market plans, are expected closer to its official debut in 2026.

