Nissan reveals variant details for the Magnite

Nikhil Puthran Monday 02 November 2020, 17:52 PM

Nissan has rolled out the first unit of the Magnite from its production line in Oragadam, Chennai. This time around, ahead of the variant price announcements, Nissan has revealed four primary variant options for the upcoming Magnite sub-four metre SUV, namely – XE (Base), XL (Mid), XV (High) and the XV (Premium). Nissan will also offer a ‘Tech Pack’ for tech-savvy customers, which will be offered only in the XV and the XV Premium variants.

In terms of features, the base Magnite XE variant will get 16-inch wheels as standard, along with skid plates, functional roof rails, 3.5-inch LCD cluster, all-power windows and dual-tone interior option. Moving one level up to the XL variant, customers will get six-speakers for integrated audio, steering wheel audio control, automatic AC, and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs.

The Nissan Magnite XV (High) variant offers 16-inch diamond cut alloys, LED DRLs and foglamps, seven-inch TFT metre, voice recognition, rear view camera and push-button start. Additionally, this variant also offers an eight-inch floating touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In addition to all the features from the XV (High) variant, the XV (Premium) variant additionally offers LED bi-projector headlamps, cruise control, 360-degree around view monitor, tyre pressure monitor and sporty interior details.

The feature-list in the ‘Tech Pack’ will include – wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps and high-end speakers from JBL. The Nissan Magnite will be available in two petrol engine options – 1.0-litre B4D naturally aspirated petrol engine with five-speed manual transmission, and 1.0-litre HRA0 turbo petrol engine with a five-speed manual and a CVT transmission option.

Nissan Magnite

The engine options will be available across multiple variant options, such as –

1.0-litre B4D manual transmission

- XE

- XL

- XV

- XV with Tech Pack

- XV Premium

- XV Premium with Tech Pack

1.0-litre HRA0 manual transmission

- XL

- XV

- XV with Tech Pack

- XV Premium

- XV Premium with Tech Pack

- XV Premium (O)

- XV Premium (O) with Tech Pack

1.0-litre HRA0 CVT

- XL

- XV

- XV with Tech Pack

- XV Premium

- XV Premium with Tech Pack

- XV Premium (O)

- XV Premium (O) with Tech Pack