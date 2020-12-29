Nissan Magnite waiting period extends to 32 weeks

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 29 December 2020, 14:36 PM

Nissan India launched the Magnite sub-four metre SUV in the country earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model clocked 15,000 bookings in 15 days.

Beginning from next month, Nissan India will also hike the prices across the model range, including the Magnite, which was launched with introductory prices that are valid up to 31 December, 2020. The base variant of the model will witness a price hike of Rs 55,000.

Nissan Magnite waiting period

A new image leaked from internal data suggests that certain variants of the Nissan Magnite now command a waiting period of more than eight months. As per the image seen below, the base XE variant of the model commands a waiting period of more than 32 weeks, followed by the Turbo XV Premium (O) variant, which has a waiting period of more than 28 weeks.

The variant next in line for the highest waiting period of the Nissan Magnite is the Turbo XV, followed by the XL variant, accounting for a waiting period of more than 26 weeks and 24 weeks, respectively.

Image Source