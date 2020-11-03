Nissan Magnite to be offered in two petrol engine options

Nikhil Puthran Tuesday 03 November 2020, 20:12 PM

Ahead of the official price announcement for the Nissan Magnite, we reveal the engine details for the upcoming sub-four metre SUV. The soon to launch Nissan Magnite will be offered in four monotone and four dual-tone colour options. The monotone colour options include – blade silver, sandstone brown, onyx black, and storm white. The dual-tone colour options include – flare garnet red and onyx black, tourmaline brown and onyx black, pearl white and onyx black, and vivid blue and storm white.

Mechanically, the upcoming Nissan Magnite will be offered in two petrol engine options – 1.0-litre B4D and 1.0-litre Turbo HRA0. The former engine with a five-speed manual transmission produces 70bhp at 6,250rpm and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. The latter, the 1.0-litre Turbo engine generates 97bhp at 5,000rpm. The Turbo engine can be had with a five-speed manual transmission producing 160Nm of torque between 2,800-3,600rpm, or a CVT option which produces 152NM of torque between 2,200-4,400rpm.

Nissan claims that the 1.0-litre B4D engine returns a fuel efficiency figure of 18.75kmpl, while the 1.0-litre Turbo HRA0 returns a fuel efficiency figure of 20kmpl and 17.7kmpl in manual transmission and CVT option, respectively.