Nissan Magnite teased; world debut on 16 July

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 01 July 2020, 13:31 PM

The Nissan Magnite has been teased ahead of its launch in the second half of FY20-21. The model will make its world debut on 16 July at the company’s global headquarters.

The Nissan Magnite teaser image gives us a glimpse at the front-right profile and the new LED headlamps. A few other notable features include L-shaped LED DRLs, new grille with chrome surrounds and inserts, faux skid plate and chunky wheel arches.

Nissan Magnite teaser

Based on the same CMF-A+ platform from the Renault-Nissan alliance, which also underpins the Triber, the Nissan Magnite will rival against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Hyundai Venue , Tata Nexon , Mahindra XUV300 and the Ford EcoSport .

Powertrain options on the Nissan Magnite are expected to include a 72bhp 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 95bhp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. A five-speed manual transmission would be offered as standard while an AMT unit and CVT unit is likely to be available with the NA motor and turbo-petrol mill respectively.