Nissan Magnite spotted testing yet again

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 29 July 2020, 19:59 PM

The Nissan Magnite sub-four metre SUV has been spied during a public road test once again. A new spy image shared on the web reveals a single unit of the model that was spotted in India ahead of its launch that will take place in early 2021.

As seen in the spy image, the Nissan Magnite test-mule seems to be a top-end variant, featuring alloy wheels, conventional antenna and an integrated spoiler. The test-mule also echoes a few design elements from the concept model that includes a raked rear windshield, rear bumper mounted number plate recess, wheel cladding and roof rails.

Details regarding the interior of the Nissan Magnite remain scarce at the moment although cruise control and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system are confirmed. The model will be underpinned by the same platform as the upcoming Renault Kiger.

Powertrain options on the upcoming Nissan Magnite sub-four metre SUV could include naturally aspirated and turbocharged versions of a 1.0-litre, three cylinder petrol unit. A five-speed manual transmission is expected to be offered as standard while an AMT unit and CVT unit might be available as an option.

