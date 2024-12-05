Nissan Magnite prices to be hiked by 2%

The introductory prices of the Nissan Magnite will come to an end on 31 December, 2024. From 2025, the Magnite will attract a price hike of up to two per cent.

The Magnite currently has a starting price of Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in Visa, Visa+, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Tekna+ variants. The engine options include 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines with manual and automatic gearboxes.

The feature highlights of the new Nissan Magnite are bigger front grille, new tail lamps with smoked clusters, front armrest with storage, ambient lights, and a dual-tone Brownish Orange and black leatherette upholstery with honeycomb pattern.

The rivals to the Magnite include Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

