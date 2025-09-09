Nissan Magnite Prices Reduced by up to Rs. 1 Lakh After GST Cut

Nissan India has announced that it will pass on the full benefit of GST 2.0 to customers, lowering prices of the Magnite by up to Rs. 1 lakh. The revised prices will be applicable on all deliveries from 22 September, coinciding with the first day of Navratri. However, bookings at the new prices are open immediately at authorised dealerships.

As a result of the revision, the Magnite Visia Manual is now available at under Rs. 6 lakh, while the N-Connecta CVT and Kuro CVT trims are priced below Rs. 10 lakh. The top-end CVT Tekna and CVT Tekna+ variants see reductions of approximately Rs. 97,300 and Rs. 1,00,400, respectively.

In addition, the CNG retrofitment kit for the Magnite is now priced at Rs. 71,999, a saving of Rs. 3,000. The kit, developed by Motozen and installed at authorised centres, is compatible with the 1.0-litre petrol Manual variant, retains the 336-litre boot space, and comes with a three year/1 lakh km warranty.

