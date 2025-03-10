    Recently Viewed
            Nissan Magnite Gets Second Price Hike in 2 Months

            Dwij Bhandut

            Monday 10 March 2025,12:40 PM IST

            The Nissan Magnite has been subject to a second price hike within a two-month timeframe, with the initial hike taking place on 31 January, effectively raising costs by Rs. 22,000. In a brusque second revision, the sub-four-metre SUV is now costlier by up to Rs. 4,000, based on the variant. This hike is applicable to all variants of the Magnite, which is one of the two products Nissan sells in India.

            Nissan Magnite Right Rear Three Quarter

            The Nissan Magnite now gets fresh ex-showroom prices, ranging between Rs. 6.14 lakh and Rs. 11.92 lakh. It is offered in 12 colourways and six variants. There are two engine and three transmission options to choose from.

            Nissan Magnite
            NissanMagnite ₹ 6.14 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Nissan CarsUpcoming Nissan Cars
            Nissan | Nissan Magnite | Magnite

