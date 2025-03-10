Nissan Magnite Gets Second Price Hike in 2 Months

The Nissan Magnite has been subject to a second price hike within a two-month timeframe, with the initial hike taking place on 31 January, effectively raising costs by Rs. 22,000. In a brusque second revision, the sub-four-metre SUV is now costlier by up to Rs. 4,000, based on the variant. This hike is applicable to all variants of the Magnite, which is one of the two products Nissan sells in India.

The Nissan Magnite now gets fresh ex-showroom prices, ranging between Rs. 6.14 lakh and Rs. 11.92 lakh. It is offered in 12 colourways and six variants. There are two engine and three transmission options to choose from.

