Nissan Magnite facelift teased; to be launched in India next month

Ahead of its launch which will take place on 4 October, Nissan has released the first teaser of the new Magnite facelift. The teaser video reveals a few updated design elements of the Tata Nexon-rival.

As seen in the images, the 2024 Nissan Magnite will get a new grille with revised honeycomb inserts. The surrounds also hint at a fresh front bumper, and we expect a tweak for the rear bumper to come along as well. Talking about the posterior, the taillights have been redesigned and now get a sleeker and sharper finish along with a ‘Magnite’ insert on the outer side. This means that the tailgate will also benefit from minor revisions.

Elsewhere, the Magnite facelift is expected to boast new LED DRLs, fresh set of alloy wheels, new interior upholstery theme, and a few additional features over the outgoing car. Mechanically, the Brezza- and Sonet-rival will carry over the 1.0-litre petrol engine in NA and turbocharged forms, mated with five-speed manual, AMT, and CVT gearboxes.

Nissan | Magnite facelift | Nissan Magnite facelift