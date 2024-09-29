Nissan Magnite facelift official bookings open

Nissan India has opened the order books for the upcoming Magnite facelift. Scheduled to be launched on 4 October, the bookings are now open for Rs. 11,000 across all dealerships and on the brand’s official website.

The updates to the Magnite compact SUV will be more evolutionary than revolutionary in nature. The changes are to include a new front grille, reprofiled front and rear bumpers, and redesigned alloy wheels.

Inside, as per the teaser image, the Magnite’s cabin will sport a new dual-tone brown and white theme. It will continue to get the same-sized touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, wireless charging pad, and also the same steering wheel but with gloss black inserts. The seats also suggest a new black and brown theme along with horizontal patterns.

The facelifted Magnite will carry forward the 1.0-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines with manual and automatic gearboxes. It will rival the likes of the Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

