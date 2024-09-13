Nissan Magnite facelift India launch on 4 October

Nissan India is all set to launch the Magnite facelift in India. To be launched on 4 October, the compact SUV will receive cosmetic updates and more features.

The Magnite will get a revised front fascia with a new front grille and revised DRLs. It will also get reprofiled fore and aft bumpers along with new design for alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin of the Magnite will get new features with the same dashboard layout.

We expect the facelifted Magnite to use same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines. While the former produces 71bhp, the latter is tuned to generate 99bhp. The gearbox options include five-speed manual, AMT, and CVT units.

Upon launch, the Magnite facelift will rival the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

