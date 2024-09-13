    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Nissan Magnite facelift India launch on 4 October

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 13 September 2024,16:11 PM IST

            Nissan India is all set to launch the Magnite facelift in India. To be launched on 4 October, the compact SUV will receive cosmetic updates and more features.

            The Magnite will get a revised front fascia with a new front grille and revised DRLs. It will also get reprofiled fore and aft bumpers along with new design for alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin of the Magnite will get new features with the same dashboard layout.

            We expect the facelifted Magnite to use same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines. While the former produces 71bhp, the latter is tuned to generate 99bhp. The gearbox options include five-speed manual, AMT, and CVT units.

            Upon launch, the Magnite facelift will rival the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

            Nissan Magnite
            NissanMagnite ₹ 6.00 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Nissan CarsUpcoming Nissan Cars
            Nissan | Nissan Magnite | Magnite

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            New Kia Carnival pre-bookings to open on 16 September; features revealed

            New Kia Carnival pre-bookings to open on 16 September; features revealed

            By Jay Shah09/13/2024 16:34:34

            The pre-bookings of new Kia Carnival will open on 16 September for Rs. 2 lakh.

            Nissan Magnite facelift India launch on 4 October

            Nissan Magnite facelift India launch on 4 October

            By Jay Shah09/13/2024 16:11:58

            The Nissan Magnite facelift prices will be announced on 4 October.

            Tata Curvv ICE deliveries begin

            Tata Curvv ICE deliveries begin

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/13/2024 13:09:25

            Prices of the new Tata Curvv start at Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Fourth-gen Maruti Swift CNG mileage announced

            Fourth-gen Maruti Swift CNG mileage announced

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/12/2024 18:39:22

            Prices start at Rs. 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched in India at Rs. 8.19 lakh

            Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched in India at Rs. 8.19 lakh

            By Jay Shah09/12/2024 18:36:59

            The Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG has been launched at Rs. 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom) across three variants.

            BYD e6 facelift christened eMax 7; to be launched in India soon

            BYD e6 facelift christened eMax 7; to be launched in India soon

            By Jay Shah09/11/2024 16:54:27

            The BYD eMax 7 will be launched in India soon.

            MG Windsor EV launched in India at Rs. 9.99 lakh

            MG Windsor EV launched in India at Rs. 9.99 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/11/2024 13:31:29

            Powered by a 38kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Windsor EV

            MG Windsor EV

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Alcazar

            Hyundai Alcazar

            ₹ 14.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

            Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

            ₹ 1.75 Lakh - 2.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Kia New EV9

            Kia New EV9

            ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Kia New Carnival

            Kia New Carnival

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Nissan Magnite facelift

            Nissan Magnite facelift

            ₹ 6.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

            Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

            ₹ 80.00 - 90.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)

            BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)

            ₹ 30.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            MG Windsor EV

            MG Windsor EV

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Alcazar

            Hyundai Alcazar

            ₹ 14.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV

            ₹ 2.25 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maserati GranTurismo

            Maserati GranTurismo

            ₹ 2.72 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars