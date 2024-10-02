    Recently Viewed
            Nissan Magnite facelift 2024 images leaked before launch

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 02 October 2024,14:59 PM IST

            Two days before the official launch of the Magnite facelift, the images of the production-ready version have leaked on the internet.

            Nissan Magnite facelift Rear View

            The spy images reveal the new bronze shade that we have seen with the now discontinued Nissan Kicks SUV. Besides that, the facelifted Magnite continues to get the single, one-piece front grille with chrome borders on both ends. However, the grille is now separated by a gloss black insert from the body-coloured bumper. The tail lamps cluster remains unchanged but are now housed by smoked patterns.

            Nissan Magnite facelift Dashboard

            The interior reveals the new dark theme with brown splashes on the dashboard, door pads, armrest, and seat upholstery. The aluminium accents too on the steering wheel have been swapped for gloss black inserts.

            The Nissan Magnite facelift will continue to get 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines with manual and automatic gearboxes.

            The prices will be announced on 4 October with deliveries slated to begin on 5 October.

            All Popular Cars