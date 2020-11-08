Nissan Magnite expected to be offered at a starting price of Rs 5.50 lakh

Nikhil Puthran Sunday 08 November 2020, 00:15 AM

Nissan Magnite variant prices have been leaked ahead of the official price announcement. As seen in images, the Magnite sub-four metre SUV is expected to be offered at starting price of Rs 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nissan Magnite will be available in four variants - XE (Base), XL (Mid), XV (High), and the XV (Premium).

Mechanically, the Nissan Magnite will be offered in two petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is capable of producing 70bhp at 6,250rpm and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, paired to a five-speed manual transmission. The HRA0 1.0-litre turbo engine produces 97bhp at 5,000rpm. The torque figures are rated at 160Nm between 2,800-3,600rpm when mated to a five-speed manual unit, and at 152Nm between 2,200-4,400rpm when paired to a CVT unit. Nissan claims that this engine returns a fuel efficiency figure of up to 20kmpl. Furthermore, the company states that this engine adopts ‘mirror bore cylinder coating’ technology from world-class sports cars such as the Nissan GT-R that reduces resistance inside the engine, thus delivering smooth acceleration and efficient use of fuel.

Nissan Magnite price leaked

Based on the leaked images, the variant-wise ex-showroom prices for the Nissan Magnite are as follows –

1.0-litre Petrol XE – Rs 5.50 lakh

1.0-litre Petrol XL – Rs 6.25 lakh

1.0-litre Petrol XV – Rs 6.75 lakh

1.0-litre Petrol XV Premium – Rs 7.65 lakh

1.0-litre Turbo Petrol XL – Rs 7.25 lakh

1.0-litre Turbo Petrol XV – Rs 7.75 lakh

1.0-litre Turbo Petrol XV Premium – Rs 8.65 lakh

1.0-litre Turbo Petrol XL CVT – Rs 8.15 lakh

1.0-litre Turbo Petrol XV CVT – Rs 8.65 lakh

1.0-litre Turbo Petrol XV Premium CVT – Rs 9.55 lakh

Price leak source: T-BHP