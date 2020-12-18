Nissan Magnite detailed interior accessories list
Nissan Magnite has been gathering great attention from the Indian car buyers. With a smart introductory price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) up to 31 December, 2020, it is accumulating strong demand with over 5,000 bookings and 50,000 enquiries. Previously, we gave you details of the exterior accessories which can be opted for the Magnite. This time, we provide the particulars of the interior accessories which can be bought along.
Nissan also has the Tech pack available for Rs 38,698 laid out with wireless charging, puddle lamps, ambient mood lighting, air purifier, illuminated scuff plates and stereo speakers from JBL. The Tech pack makes for a sensible selection for the buyers going for the lower or mid-spec variants of the Magnite. Besides the accessories, the official merchandise from the brand includes a tissue box, keychain, gel and paper air freshener, dual port mobile charger, and different deity idols to choose from.
Enhancing the comfort quotient of the car, there are five types of leather seat covers on offer in colour combination of red, black and silver. One can also have the multi-functional steering wheel stitched in leather. There are magnetic sunshades available for all four windows and the rear windscreen too. As for the mats, Nissan offers them in PVC, carpet, and 3D design with a separate one available for the boot area.
The price-wise list of all the interior accessories and merchandise is listed below:
Carpet Mat Black – Rs 1,399
PVC MAT Cabin – Rs 999
3D Mat Cabin – Rs 2,799
Magnetic Sunshade Side Window (4 pcs.) – Rs 2,999
Magnetic Sunshade Rear Windshield – Rs 1,499
Steering Wheel Cover – Rs 599
Black & Red Premium Design Seat Cover (W/O Armrest) - Rs 6,999
Black & Red Premium Design Seat Cover (60:40 with AR) – Rs 6,999
Black & Red Elegant Design Seat Cover (W/O Armrest) - Rs 6,999
Black & Red Elegant Design Seat Cover (60:40 with AR) - Rs 6,999
Black & Silver Elegant Seat Cover (W/O Armrest) - Rs 6,999
Black & Silver Elegant Seat Cover (60:40 with AR) - Rs 6,999
Black Universal Seat Cover (W/O Armrest) - Rs 6,999
Black Universal Seat Cover (60:40 with AR) - Rs 6,999
Black & Red Bold Design Seat cover (W/O Armrest) - Rs 7,499
Black & Red Bold Design Seat cover (60:40 with AR) - Rs 7,499
Seat Belt Pad & Neck Rest – Rs 999
Cushion Pillow - Rs 899
Keychain Nissan – Rs 110
Ownership Folder - Rs 295
Tissue Box Nissan – Rs 70
Car Frame Acrylic God / Goddess – Rs 250
Dual Port Mobile Charger - Rs 999
Gel Freshener - Rs 297
Gel Perfume (60G) - Rs 99
Paper Air Freshener – Rs 92
