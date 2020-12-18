Nissan Magnite detailed interior accessories list

Jay Shah Friday 18 December 2020, 21:14 PM

Nissan Magnite has been gathering great attention from the Indian car buyers. With a smart introductory price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) up to 31 December, 2020, it is accumulating strong demand with over 5,000 bookings and 50,000 enquiries. Previously, we gave you details of the exterior accessories which can be opted for the Magnite. This time, we provide the particulars of the interior accessories which can be bought along.

Nissan-Magnite-Seats

Nissan also has the Tech pack available for Rs 38,698 laid out with wireless charging, puddle lamps, ambient mood lighting, air purifier, illuminated scuff plates and stereo speakers from JBL. The Tech pack makes for a sensible selection for the buyers going for the lower or mid-spec variants of the Magnite. Besides the accessories, the official merchandise from the brand includes a tissue box, keychain, gel and paper air freshener, dual port mobile charger, and different deity idols to choose from.

Nissan-Magnite

Enhancing the comfort quotient of the car, there are five types of leather seat covers on offer in colour combination of red, black and silver. One can also have the multi-functional steering wheel stitched in leather. There are magnetic sunshades available for all four windows and the rear windscreen too. As for the mats, Nissan offers them in PVC, carpet, and 3D design with a separate one available for the boot area.

The price-wise list of all the interior accessories and merchandise is listed below:

Carpet Mat Black – Rs 1,399

PVC MAT Cabin – Rs 999

3D Mat Cabin – Rs 2,799

Magnetic Sunshade Side Window (4 pcs.) – Rs 2,999

Magnetic Sunshade Rear Windshield – Rs 1,499

Steering Wheel Cover – Rs 599

Black & Red Premium Design Seat Cover (W/O Armrest) - Rs 6,999

Black & Red Premium Design Seat Cover (60:40 with AR) – Rs 6,999

Black & Red Elegant Design Seat Cover (W/O Armrest) - Rs 6,999

Black & Red Elegant Design Seat Cover (60:40 with AR) - Rs 6,999

Black & Silver Elegant Seat Cover (W/O Armrest) - Rs 6,999

Black & Silver Elegant Seat Cover (60:40 with AR) - Rs 6,999

Black Universal Seat Cover (W/O Armrest) - Rs 6,999

Black Universal Seat Cover (60:40 with AR) - Rs 6,999

Black & Red Bold Design Seat cover (W/O Armrest) - Rs 7,499

Black & Red Bold Design Seat cover (60:40 with AR) - Rs 7,499

Seat Belt Pad & Neck Rest – Rs 999

Cushion Pillow - Rs 899

Keychain Nissan – Rs 110

Ownership Folder - Rs 295

Tissue Box Nissan – Rs 70

Car Frame Acrylic God / Goddess – Rs 250

Dual Port Mobile Charger - Rs 999

Gel Freshener - Rs 297

Gel Perfume (60G) - Rs 99

Paper Air Freshener – Rs 92