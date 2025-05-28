Nissan Magnite CNG Launched in India at Rs. 6.89 Lakh

Nissan India has launched the Magnite CNG with a starting price of Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for this new variant will commence from 1 June at Nissan dealerships across seven states – Delhi NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, and Karnataka.

The carmaker is offering the CNG option exclusively with the 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. The CNG kit is available across all six variants offered at an additional Rs 75,000 over their petrol counterparts.

The CNG kit is supplied by Motozen, and the installation process will be handled at government-authorised fitment centres. Nissan is also providing a three-year/1 lakh km warranty on the CNG fitment.

