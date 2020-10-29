Nissan Magnite bookings to open soon; price announcement next month

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 29 October 2020, 12:33 PM

The Nissan Magnite was unveiled in India earlier this month. The company has now revealed that the prices for the model will be revealed next month, while bookings for the sub-four metre SUV are slated to begin soon.

Exterior highlights of the upcoming Nissan Magnite will include LED headlamps and fog lights, a large grille with chrome inserts on either side, dual-tone alloy wheels, squared wheel arches, front and rear silver skid plates, silver roof rails, and puddle lamps.

Inside, the 2020 Nissan Magnite will come equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Nissan Connect, wireless charging, cruise control, fully digital seven-inch coloured MID, engine start-stop button, steering mounted controls, around view monitor, and a rear arm-rest with cup holders and a mobile holder. The model will receive safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, anti-roll bar, speed sensing auto door lock, VDC, HSA, and HBA.

Powering the new Nissan Magnite will be a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual unit or a CVT unit. The model returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 20kmpl. The model will be offered in five mono-tone colours and three dual-tone colours.