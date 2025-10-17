Nissan Magnite AMT now available with CNG retrofit option

Nissan India has extended the CNG option to the Magnite AMT variant. Earlier offered only with the manual transmission, the factory-approved CNG kit can now be fitted to the AMT version as well making the Magnite one of the few compact SUVs in the country to offer both transmission options in one package.

The latest update also brings a smart engineering tweak. The CNG filling valve, which was previously located under the bonnet, is now integrated within the regular fuel lid. This not only simplifies refuelling but also makes it safer and more convenient for daily users.

Despite the addition of new hardware and the recent GST reduction from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, Nissan has retained the CNG retrofit kit price at Rs. 71,999. The retrofit is backed by a three-year or 1 lakh km warranty, ensuring reliability and peace of mind similar to the petrol-powered variants.

The retrofitment kit, developed by Motozen Fuel Systems, is government-approved and available through Nissan’s authorised retrofitment centres. It can be installed on the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, available with both manual and AMT gearboxes.

Initially launched across seven states, the program has now expanded to 13 regions, including Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Rajasthan, and Karnataka.

