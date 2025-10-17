    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Nissan Magnite AMT now available with CNG retrofit option

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Friday 17 October 2025,08:43 AM IST

            Nissan India has extended the CNG option to the Magnite AMT variant. Earlier offered only with the manual transmission, the factory-approved CNG kit can now be fitted to the AMT version as well making the Magnite one of the few compact SUVs in the country to offer both transmission options in one package.

            The latest update also brings a smart engineering tweak. The CNG filling valve, which was previously located under the bonnet, is now integrated within the regular fuel lid. This not only simplifies refuelling but also makes it safer and more convenient for daily users.

            Despite the addition of new hardware and the recent GST reduction from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, Nissan has retained the CNG retrofit kit price at Rs. 71,999. The retrofit is backed by a three-year or 1 lakh km warranty, ensuring reliability and peace of mind similar to the petrol-powered variants.

            The retrofitment kit, developed by Motozen Fuel Systems, is government-approved and available through Nissan’s authorised retrofitment centres. It can be installed on the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, available with both manual and AMT gearboxes.

            Initially launched across seven states, the program has now expanded to 13 regions, including Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Rajasthan, and Karnataka.

            Nissan Magnite
            NissanMagnite ₹ 5.62 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Nissan CarsUpcoming Nissan Cars
            Nissan | Nissan Magnite | Magnite

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Kia Carens Clavis EV lineup expanded with new HTX E and HTX E [ER] variants

            Kia Carens Clavis EV lineup expanded with new HTX E and HTX E [ER] variants

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/17/2025 11:00:10

            Kia India has expanded the Carens Clavis EV lineup with two new trims – HTX E and HTX E [ER] – priced at Rs. 19.99 lakh and Rs. 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

            Nissan Magnite AMT now available with CNG retrofit option

            Nissan Magnite AMT now available with CNG retrofit option

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/17/2025 08:43:27

            Nissan India has extended the CNG option to the Magnite AMT variant. Earlier offered only with the manual transmission, the factory-approved CNG kit can now be fitted to the AMT version as well.

            Volkswagen India Inaugurates Pune Dealership, Expands Presence in Western Region

            Volkswagen India Inaugurates Pune Dealership, Expands Presence in Western Region

            By Dwij Bhandut10/16/2025 13:44:51

            The new dealership will house three VW nameplates.

            Lexus LM 350h Updated with New Features

            Lexus LM 350h Updated with New Features

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/16/2025 08:43:33

            Lexus India has launched the updated LM 350h with new features.

            New Hyundai Venue to debut on 4 November with Level 2 ADAS & Dual 12.3-inch screens

            New Hyundai Venue to debut on 4 November with Level 2 ADAS & Dual 12.3-inch screens

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/16/2025 07:43:05

            Ahead of the big day, new details have emerged confirming several upgrades to its design, interior, and technology.

            New Mini JCW Countryman All4 , Priced at Rs. 64.90 lakh

            New Mini JCW Countryman All4 , Priced at Rs. 64.90 lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/15/2025 08:20:42

            Mini India has launched the new John Cooper Works Countryman All4 in India at Rs. 64.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will be available across all Mini dealerships as a completely built-up unit (CBU). Deliveries are expected to begin soon.

            Mercedes-Benz Introduces G450d in India at Rs. 2.90 Crore

            Mercedes-Benz Introduces G450d in India at Rs. 2.90 Crore

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/14/2025 08:17:12

            Mercedes-Benz India has officially added a diesel-powered version to its G-Class roster, launching the G450d at Rs. 2.90 crore (ex-showroom). With this addition, the G-Class line-up in India now spans petrol, diesel, and electric powertrains.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            ₹ 10.50 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.32 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero

            Mahindra Bolero

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.73 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.28 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai New Venue

            Hyundai New Venue

            ₹ 7.90 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2025
            Tata Sierra EV

            Tata Sierra EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2025
            Tata Safari EV

            Tata Safari EV

            ₹ 26.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Hyundai New Venue N Line

            Hyundai New Venue N Line

            ₹ 11.29 - 13.23 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Citroen eC3 Facelift

            Citroen eC3 Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Nissan New MPV

            Nissan New MPV

            ₹ 6.00 - 9.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Skoda Octavia RS

            Skoda Octavia RS

            ₹ 49.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            ₹ 8.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero

            Mahindra Bolero

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maserati MCPura

            Maserati MCPura

            ₹ 5.12 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars