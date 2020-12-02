Nissan launches Magnite sub-four metre SUV in India at Rs 4.99 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 02 December 2020, 10:46 AM

The Nissan Magnite has been launched in India, with introductory prices starting at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) The model is available across two powertrains, four variants, and eight colours.

Feature highlights of the Nissan Magnite include projector headlamps and fog lights, L-shaped LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, silver skid plates and roof rails, puddle lamps, and squared wheel arches. The model receives safety features in the form of dual airbags, ABS with EBD, speed-sensing door lock, reverse parking sensors, traction control, anti-roll bar, VDC, HSA, and HBA.

Inside, the 2020 Nissan Magnite comes equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Nissan Connect, fully digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, around view monitor, steering mounted controls, rear arm-rest with cup holders and a mobile holder, as well as an engine-start-stop button.

The Nissan Magnite rivals the Hyundai Venue , Kia Sonet , Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Toyota Urban Cruiser , Tata Nexon , and the Ford EcoSport . The model is offered with a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. A five-speed manual unit is standard while the CVT unit is offered exclusively with the latter.