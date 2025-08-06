Nissan Launches Magnite Kuro Special Edition at Rs. 8.30 Lakh

Nissan India has launched the Magnite Kuro Special Edition, a new all-black themed variant, with prices starting at Rs. 8.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings for the special edition are now open at Nissan dealerships and online for a token amount of Rs. 11,000.

The Kuro Special Edition is available with both 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine options. The engines are paired with either manual or automatic transmissions. The turbo-petrol variant delivers 99bhp and 152Nm, while the naturally aspirated unit produces 71bhp and 96Nm.

Visually, the Kuro Edition features an all-black treatment inside and out. Exterior changes include a Piano Black front grille, black skid plates, black door handles, black roof rails, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. It also gets black LED headlamps with turn indicators and a Kuro badge on the front fender.

Inside, the cabin receives a dark-themed treatment with black dashboard inserts, black gear shift garnish, and piano black trim on the steering. The variant also comes equipped with a Sable Black wireless charger, an i-Key with approach unlock and walk-away lock. A stealth dash cam is offered as an optional accessory.

In addition to the Kuro edition, Nissan has introduced a new Metallic Grey colour for select variants of the Magnite. The Magnite recently earned a five-star safety rating in Global NCAP tests and now features six airbags and over 55 safety features.

Prices (All-India ex-showroom)

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition 1.0 MT- Rs. 8.30 lakh Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition 1.0 AMT- Rs. 8.55 lakh Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition 1.0 turbo MT- Rs. 9.71 lakh Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition 1.0 turbo CVT- Rs. 10.86 lakh

