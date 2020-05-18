Nissan launches BS6 Kicks turbo-petrol in India; prices begin at Rs 9.50 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 18 May 2020, 13:57 PM

The BS6 Nissan Kicks has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Customers can choose from six mono-tone and three dual-tone colours. The model is available with two engine options across eight variants.

The BS6 Nissan Kicks will be available in six mono-tone colours including Blade Silver, Night Shade, Bronze Grey, Fire Red, Pearl White and Deep Blue Pearl. Also on offer will be three dual-tone colours including Bronze Grey with Amber Orange, Fire Red with Onyx Black and Pearl White with Onyx Black. The model will be offered with a standard warranty of two years/50,000 kms warranty and free RSA for two years.

Powertrain options on the BS6 Nissan Kicks include a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The former produces 154bhp and 254Nm of torque while the latter produces 105bhp and 142Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual unit as standard while a CVT unit will be offered only with the turbo-petrol variant.