Nissan Kicks available with a year-end discount of Rs 65,000 in December 2020

Jay Shah Tuesday 08 December 2020, 17:40 PM

Nissan has announced special benefits up to Rs 65,000 on its SUV – Kicks listed on its official website. These advantages are in the form of exchange benefits and year-end discounts. The validity of these scheme is valid only till 31st December, 2020 or till the stocks are available.

Potential customers can avail these benefits with an exchange offer of Rs 50,000 and an additional year-end discount of Rs 15,000. It is to be noted that the former benefit can be availed only at NIC enabled dealerships and may vary across variants and location.

The variants include XL, XV, XV Premium, XV Premium (O) and nine exterior color shades to choose from. There are no year-end offers on the GT-R and the newly launched Magnite . Nissan Kicks is offered with a choice of two petrol engines. The 1.5-litre petrol motor available with a five-speed manual transmission develops 105bhp and 142Nm of torque. While the potent 1.3-litre turbo petrol produces 154bhp and 254Nm of peak torque. This engine can be had with a six-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. To read our review of the Nissan Kicks Turbo, click here. The 2021 Nissan Kicks will be unveiled today globally and is expected to reach the Indian soil sometime in 2021.