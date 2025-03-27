    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Nissan India to Add 5-seater C-SUV, 7-seater B-MPV to Product Portfolio

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Thursday 27 March 2025,20:00 PM IST

            The B-MPV and C-SUV segments hold a high growth potential, something Nissan India is eyeing to tap into. With this vision, the automaker recently announced two fresh additions to its India product portfolio – a five-seater C-SUV and a seven-seater three-row B-MPV. The India-bound products were teased at the recently concluded Global Product Showcase Event held in Yokohama, Japan.

            The first launch from the updated slew of cars will take place by the end of FY25, with the three row B-MPV being the first. From the teaser images, the model could possibly be based on the Renault Triber. The B-MPV is based on the CMF-A platform. What we can observe from the teaser images is a set of cosmetic changes that set it apart from its Renault twin – reworked headlights, inserts at the extreme ends of the new bumper, and dual-tone roof rails.

            Nissan New MPV Right Front Three Quarter

            With regards to the C-SUV, Nissan has an early FY26 launch on the charts. The model will take design cues from the existing Nissan Patrol. The carmaker plans to have a total of four products by FY26. With a sales target of 1,00,000 units annually, the manufacturing process will take place in the Renault-Nissan JV plant located in Chennai. Following the Nissan Magnite, this will be the second model to follow the ‘One Car, One World’ strategy. Based on the CMF-B platform, the C-SUV is set for local sales as well as global exports.

            Nissan New MPV
            NissanNew MPV ₹ 6.00 - 9.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Nissan CarsUpcoming Nissan Cars
            Nissan | new compact SUV | New MPV | Nissan New MPV | Nissan New Compact SUV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Nissan India to Add 5-seater C-SUV, 7-seater B-MPV to Product Portfolio

            Nissan India to Add 5-seater C-SUV, 7-seater B-MPV to Product Portfolio

            By Dwij Bhandut03/27/2025 19:23:38

            Nissan MPV could be a Renault Triber derivative

            Kia EV6 Facelift Launched at Rs. 65.9 Lakh

            Kia EV6 Facelift Launched at Rs. 65.9 Lakh

            By Dwij Bhandut03/27/2025 14:15:28

            The Kia EV6 Facelift gets a larger battery pack.

            Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Get Price Hikes for Select Colourways

            Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Get Price Hikes for Select Colourways

            By Dwij Bhandut03/26/2025 17:38:56

            Both the Skoda Slavia and the Kushaq are now costlier by Rs. 10,000.

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Pre-bookings Start in India: All Details Here!

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Pre-bookings Start in India: All Details Here!

            By Dwij Bhandut03/26/2025 12:30:21

            The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will launch in April 2025.

            2025 Tata Altroz Spotted Again: Still under the Wraps

            2025 Tata Altroz Spotted Again: Still under the Wraps

            By Dwij Bhandut03/25/2025 17:35:11

            The updated Tata Altroz may carry over the same set of mechanicals as the previous iteration.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets New Mocha Grey Theme: Ivory White Discontinued

            Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets New Mocha Grey Theme: Ivory White Discontinued

            By Dwij Bhandut03/25/2025 14:45:12

            Mahindra Thar Roxx now gets a grey interior as standard in the 4x2 variants.

            Tata Sierra EV Spied Again: Fresh Perspective!

            Tata Sierra EV Spied Again: Fresh Perspective!

            By Dwij Bhandut03/24/2025 14:32:50

            Production-spec Tata Sierra EV could make headways in the coming months.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.52 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 10.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Skoda New Kodiaq

            Skoda New Kodiaq

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Tata Sierra EV

            Tata Sierra EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 65.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Aston Martin Vanquish

            Aston Martin Vanquish

            ₹ 8.85 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            ₹ 4.20 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC90

            Volvo XC90

            ₹ 1.03 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW 3 Series LWB

            BMW 3 Series LWB

            ₹ 62.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars