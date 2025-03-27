Nissan India to Add 5-seater C-SUV, 7-seater B-MPV to Product Portfolio

The B-MPV and C-SUV segments hold a high growth potential, something Nissan India is eyeing to tap into. With this vision, the automaker recently announced two fresh additions to its India product portfolio – a five-seater C-SUV and a seven-seater three-row B-MPV. The India-bound products were teased at the recently concluded Global Product Showcase Event held in Yokohama, Japan.

The first launch from the updated slew of cars will take place by the end of FY25, with the three row B-MPV being the first. From the teaser images, the model could possibly be based on the Renault Triber. The B-MPV is based on the CMF-A platform. What we can observe from the teaser images is a set of cosmetic changes that set it apart from its Renault twin – reworked headlights, inserts at the extreme ends of the new bumper, and dual-tone roof rails.

With regards to the C-SUV, Nissan has an early FY26 launch on the charts. The model will take design cues from the existing Nissan Patrol. The carmaker plans to have a total of four products by FY26. With a sales target of 1,00,000 units annually, the manufacturing process will take place in the Renault-Nissan JV plant located in Chennai. Following the Nissan Magnite, this will be the second model to follow the ‘One Car, One World’ strategy. Based on the CMF-B platform, the C-SUV is set for local sales as well as global exports.

