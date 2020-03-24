Nissan India temporarily stops production as Coronavirus pandemic intensifies

Ajinkya Lad Tuesday 24 March 2020, 12:09 PM

Nissan India has announced that it will suspend operations at its Alliance’s manufacturing facility at Oragadam, Chennai from March 24 in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak until further notice. The company has reiterated that the safety and health of all its employees, partners and local communities is of topmost priority for the carmaker.

Nissan has also announced that it will take all the necessary actions to safeguard the well-being of its employees and partners, and will closely monitor the situation. In the wake of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, almost all car and two-wheeler manufacturers have shut its manufacturing facilities until further notice.