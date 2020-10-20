Nissan India teases Magnite on Twitter ahead of global unveil

Jay Shah Tuesday 20 October 2020, 19:32 PM



The upcoming compact SUV from Nissan, the 'Magnite' has been teased ahead of its global official unveil on 21 October on its official Twitter handle. The Magnite is part of 'Nissan Next’ transformation project where it plans to globally launch 12 cars over a span of 18 months.

Nissan Magnite

The teaser showcases the sharp styling of the Magnite in red shade with sleek projector headlamps, L-shaped bumper-mounted LED DRLs, massive hexagon-shaped grille with thick chrome side-borders and black OVRMs. The rear features wrap-around LED tail lights. No details regarding the interiors of the Magnite have been revealed yet, although the company has revealed that it will receive an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and cruise control.

Nissan Magnite Tail Lamps

The Nissan Magnite on its launch is expected to be powered with the all-new 1.0-litre Tce 100 turbo petrol engine producing 100bhp/160N. The engine could be offered with either a five-speed manual or a CVT transmission. This particular motor was showcased by Nissan at the Auto Expo 2020 earlier this year. The sub-four metre B-SUV segment is one of the heavily competitive segments in India with top players in the form of the Hyundai Venue, newly launched Kia Sonet, Ford Ecosport, Maruti Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV 300 and the Tata Nexon .