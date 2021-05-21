Nissan India stretches validity of warranty and service schedule by two months

Nikhil Puthran Friday 21 May 2021, 23:12 PM

Nissan India emerges as the latest automaker to announce an extension of the warranty and service period by two months, due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India. The latest development will bring in relief to customers who have missed their scheduled maintenance intervals due to the lockdown. However, it is worth noting that Datsun has not announced any extension for service or warranty plans yet.

Back in April 2021, Nissan outsold MG Motor in India. The company sold 3,369 units last month of which 2,904-unit sales are from the Magnite alone. In an effort to boost sales in the current month, the company offers benefits of up to Rs 75,000 on the Kicks SUV. The advantages are offered in the form of cash discount, exchange benefits, and loyalty benefit. Additional benefits might be applicable for government employees. Interested customers are advised to reach out to their nearest store to learn more about the applicable offers as it may vary depending on stock availability, variant, and region.