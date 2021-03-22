Nissan India offers Free Foam Wash Service on World Water Day 2021

Santosh Nair Monday 22 March 2021, 13:55 PM

Today being World Water Day, Nissan is providing a free foam wash service to its customers at all Nissan and Datsun service centres in India. With an average of 1200 foam washes in a day, this innovative technique aims at conserving around 86,400 litres of water per day.

Guided by its corporate vision of enriching people’s lives, Nissan India’s eco-friendly technique not only requires 45 per cent less water per car as compared to the conventional car wash that consumes 162 litres per car, but it also saves time and increases the gloss and shine in cars by 38 per cent. Since its introduction in 2014, the foam-wash technique has helped Nissan India save around 15 million litres of water.

The Renault-Nissan Alliance Plant in Oragadam (Chennai) is also actively taking part in water conservation programs that benefit its surrounding villages. Biju Balendran, MD, Renault-Nissan Automotive India, said, “In partnership with the National Agro Foundation, we have planted 500 saplings in the embankment of the deepened lake in the nearby village, which restored the aesthetic beauty and landscape. Our lake deepening initiative has not only increased the holding capacity of water by 205 lakh litres but has also enabled increased groundwater table and drinking water availability in the wells, which are the main sources of water for local farming activities.”

The Renault-Nissan Alliance Plant also trains its employees and contractors on water-saving techniques. The plant has installed three rainwater harvesting ponds with a 1.6 lakh kilolitres rainwater storage capacity that enables it to meet water requirements for up to 80 days. Every year, through the rainwater harvesting facilities, the plant saves more than 75 per cent of its total freshwater requirements.