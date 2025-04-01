    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Nissan India Clocks 99,000 Unit Sales for FY24-25, Highest since FY17-18

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Tuesday 01 April 2025,19:45 PM IST

            Nissan India’s sales witnessed a linear growth in the country, crossing record numbers which were previously achieved in FY17-18. The carmaker’s bestseller, the Nissan Magnite recorded a sales index of over 28,000 units in the domestic market and over 71,000 units in the international market, expanding its outreach from 20 to 65 geographies, with India being the base manufacturing hub. These numbers account for a 35 per cent YoY growth, with the FY24 index closing at 99,000 units as opposed to 73,124 units in FY23.

            The Nissan Magnite has been in the limelight for quite a while, with the C-SUV clocking over 10,000 bookings in a span of three months since its launch, embodying the ‘One Car, One World’ brand philosophy. The carmaker’s bestseller was also exported to both LHD and RHD markets, with the Magnite LHD recently having made its debut in Saudi Arabia. Manufactured at the Renault-Nissan JV plant in Chennai, TN, the Magnite is now fully E20 compliant.

            Nissan Magnite Right Front Three Quarter

            Remarking on the occasion, Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “This year has been a challenging one for the auto industry. Despite this, the New Magnite has shown and proven that it remains a strong favorite amongst the B-SUV customers. The continued expansion of our dealership network reflects our commitment to improving accessibility and customer service. As we move forward, with the recent announcement of the additions of an all-new seven-seater B-MPV and 5-seater C-SUV, and we are focused on offering an exciting product portfolio and expanding our dealer network further for enhancing customer experience.”

            Nissan Magnite
            NissanMagnite ₹ 6.14 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Nissan CarsUpcoming Nissan Cars
            Nissan | new compact SUV | Nissan Magnite | Magnite | New MPV | Nissan New MPV | Nissan New Compact SUV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Hyundai Alcazar Mid-spec Variants Get Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

            Hyundai Alcazar Mid-spec Variants Get Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

            By Jay Shah04/02/2025 16:52:19

            Hyundai Alcazar gets wireless connectivity

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Safety Features Revealed: Level 2 ADAS, 9 Airbags among Others

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Safety Features Revealed: Level 2 ADAS, 9 Airbags among Others

            By Dwij Bhandut04/02/2025 13:58:37

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line launches in India on 14 April.

            Nissan India Clocks 99,000 Unit Sales for FY24-25, Highest since FY17-18

            Nissan India Clocks 99,000 Unit Sales for FY24-25, Highest since FY17-18

            By Dwij Bhandut04/01/2025 19:13:47

            Nissan Magnite, the carmaker's bestseller, is manufactured at Renault-Nissan JV plant located in Chennai, TN.

            Skoda Slavia, Kushaq Assembly Plant Inaugurated in Vietnam

            Skoda Slavia, Kushaq Assembly Plant Inaugurated in Vietnam

            By Dwij Bhandut04/01/2025 11:31:35

            Both the Slavia and the Kushaq will be assembled in the Vietnam plant, with CKD kits sourced from India.

            Tata.ev Extends Outreach, Partners with Allied Motors in Mauritius

            Tata.ev Extends Outreach, Partners with Allied Motors in Mauritius

            By Dwij Bhandut03/31/2025 21:01:01

            Tata Nexon.ev, Punch.ev, and Tiago.ev have been introduced for the Mauritius market.

            Force Motors Receives Order of 2,978 Gurkha LSVs from Indian Defence Forces

            Force Motors Receives Order of 2,978 Gurkha LSVs from Indian Defence Forces

            By Dwij Bhandut03/31/2025 15:55:40

            Force Gurkha has a 35-degree gradability.

            BYD Launches Super e-Platform: 1,000kW Chargers, New 580kW Motor Developed

            BYD Launches Super e-Platform: 1,000kW Chargers, New 580kW Motor Developed

            By Dwij Bhandut03/30/2025 20:30:14

            BYD flash chargers can now juice up EV cars for 400km range in 5 minutes.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.52 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 10.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Skoda New Kodiaq

            Skoda New Kodiaq

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Citroen C3 facelift

            Citroen C3 facelift

            ₹ 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Skoda Kushaq facelift

            Skoda Kushaq facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 65.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Aston Martin Vanquish

            Aston Martin Vanquish

            ₹ 8.85 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            ₹ 4.20 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC90

            Volvo XC90

            ₹ 1.03 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW 3 Series LWB

            BMW 3 Series LWB

            ₹ 62.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars