Nissan India Clocks 99,000 Unit Sales for FY24-25, Highest since FY17-18

Nissan India’s sales witnessed a linear growth in the country, crossing record numbers which were previously achieved in FY17-18. The carmaker’s bestseller, the Nissan Magnite recorded a sales index of over 28,000 units in the domestic market and over 71,000 units in the international market, expanding its outreach from 20 to 65 geographies, with India being the base manufacturing hub. These numbers account for a 35 per cent YoY growth, with the FY24 index closing at 99,000 units as opposed to 73,124 units in FY23.

The Nissan Magnite has been in the limelight for quite a while, with the C-SUV clocking over 10,000 bookings in a span of three months since its launch, embodying the ‘One Car, One World’ brand philosophy. The carmaker’s bestseller was also exported to both LHD and RHD markets, with the Magnite LHD recently having made its debut in Saudi Arabia. Manufactured at the Renault-Nissan JV plant in Chennai, TN, the Magnite is now fully E20 compliant.

Remarking on the occasion, Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “This year has been a challenging one for the auto industry. Despite this, the New Magnite has shown and proven that it remains a strong favorite amongst the B-SUV customers. The continued expansion of our dealership network reflects our commitment to improving accessibility and customer service. As we move forward, with the recent announcement of the additions of an all-new seven-seater B-MPV and 5-seater C-SUV, and we are focused on offering an exciting product portfolio and expanding our dealer network further for enhancing customer experience.”

Nissan | new compact SUV | Nissan Magnite | Magnite | New MPV | Nissan New MPV | Nissan New Compact SUV