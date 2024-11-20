    Recently Viewed
            Nissan India begins export of Magnite facelift

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Wednesday 20 November 2024,12:57 PM IST

            Nissan India launched the updated Magnite SUV in the country last month. With the new facelift, the Magnite gets cosmetic upgrades inside out at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 5.99 lakh. Now, the automaker has begun exporting this new SUV to the global markets starting with South Africa.

            More than 2,700 units of the new Nissan Magnite were shipped from the Chennai port. Notably, the automaker has two models on sale, including the Magnite and the X-Trail. While the X-Trail is a premium offering, the former has been the sole reason for the brand's sustainability in India. The compact SUV not only does great domestic sales but is also loved across the globe and contributes handsomely to the overall sales.

            Nissan Magnite Front View

            Speaking on the occasion, Frank Torres, Divisional Vice President-AMIEO Region Business Transformation and President, Nissan India Operations said, ‘Ever since the Nissan Magnite’s launch in 2020, we have seen a resounding acceptance and demand from customers in the South African market for the Made-in-India compact SUV. Our focus on the domestic and export market both are crucial parts of our strategy to deliver outcomes in line with ‘The Arc and India remains a key part of the growth strategy for the company. The export of the New Nissan Magnite will further enhance India's position as an export hub and drive Nissan's growth in the AMIEO region, exemplifying Nissan India’s ‘One Car, One World’ philosophy.'

            Nissan Magnite
            NissanMagnite ₹ 6.00 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Nissan CarsUpcoming Nissan Cars
            Nissan | Nissan Magnite | Magnite

            All Popular Cars