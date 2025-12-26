Nissan India Announces Car Price Revision From January 2026

Nissan Motor India has confirmed that it will revise the prices of its vehicles in the Indian market starting 1 January, 2026. The price increase will be implemented across the brand’s current model range, with hikes of up to around three per cent, depending on the specific vehicle and variant.

The move affects Nissan’s only model, Magnite sub-compact SUV. Under the new pricing structure, Magnite prices are expected to rise by an estimated Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 30,000, depending on the version chosen, pushing the ex-showroom range to roughly Rs. 5.79 lakh. These figures are indicative and may vary slightly across states due to local taxes and variant choices.

Nissan has not provided a detailed breakdown of the price changes for each model, but the revision comes amid broader industry trends. Automakers in India have been adjusting their pricing regularly in response to increasing input costs, fluctuating currency rates, and higher logistics expenses.

For prospective buyers considering a Nissan vehicle, this means that current prices will remain valid until the end of December. Purchasing a car before the price rise takes effect could help secure a lower price point.

This pricing update arrives at a time when Nissan is planning to expand its product lineup in India. The company has a series of new launches in the pipeline for 2026 and beyond, including the recently named Gravite MPV, Tekton mid-size SUV, and a seven-seater SUV.

