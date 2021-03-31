Nissan India and ExxonMobil join hands to supply lubricants for the passenger vehicles business

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 31 March 2021, 12:47 PM

ExxonMobil Lubricants has announced that it has signed an agreement with Nissan Motor India to supply lubricants for the passenger vehicles (PV) aftermarket business. Beginning from April 2021, ExxonMobil will supply a range of engine oils to Nissan India that is suitable for India’s BS-VI standards, while remaining compatible with older generation BS-III or BS-IV Nissan passenger vehicles.

The all-new range of engine oils, Nissan Genuine Parts Motor Oil SAE 0W-20, 5W-30, 10W-30, 10W-40, includes synthetic and semi-synthetic passenger vehicle products. The co-developed engine oils will be available through the Nissan service network for all variants of Nissan models.

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India, said, “We are pleased to be partnering with ExxonMobil, as both companies have core strength areas in their respective fields. This collaboration reiterates our commitment to providing the most advanced technologies to our discerning Indian customers. At Nissan, our emphasis has always been to provide customer delight, fill unmet needs, bring innovative technologies for a better future, and mutually grow business. The partnership with ExxonMobil is a major step in our effort towards this journey.”