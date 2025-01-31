Nissan increases the prices of the Magnite by up to Rs. 22,000

Nissan India has hiked the prices of the Magnite with immediate effect. The sub-four-metre SUV, which rivals the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, and Hyundai Venue, is one of the two cars sold by the brand in the country.

The Nissan Magnite has become dearer by up to Rs. 22,000, and the quantum of the hike varies based on the choice of variant. The model is now priced between Rs. 6.12 lakh to Rs. 10.66 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Magnite is available in six variants, namely Visia, Visia Plus, Accenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Tekna Plus. Further, there are 12 colours to choose from. The 1.0-litre petrol engine is offered in NA and turbocharged forms across manual and automatic transmissions.

Nissan | Nissan Magnite | Magnite