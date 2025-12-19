Nissan Gravite Teased Ahead of India Launch

Nissan has officially teased its upcoming seven-seater B-segment MPV for the Indian market, which will be called the Gravite. The model marks a key step in Nissan Motor India’s renewed product strategy and will be the first of multiple new launches planned by the brand over the next two years.

The Gravite is positioned as a family-focused MPV and will cater to buyers looking for space, versatility, and practicality. Nissan has confirmed that the model will make its official debut in early 2026 and will be manufactured locally at the alliance’s Chennai plant.

The teaser images reveal that the Gravite will follow Nissan’s global design language. Up front, it gets the brand’s signature C-shaped grille, lending it a distinctive and familiar Nissan identity. The MPV features horizontal design elements that emphasise width and road presence, along with a muscular stance.

At the rear, the Gravite continues the C-shaped lighting theme, complemented by unique rear-door badging. Nissan has also highlighted that the Gravite will feature bonnet branding, a design element not commonly seen in this segment.

While full interior details are yet to be revealed, Nissan has confirmed that the Gravite will focus heavily on cabin space, modularity, and storage solutions. The MPV will offer flexible seating layouts and smart space utilisation, aimed at meeting the needs of Indian families for both daily use and long-distance travel.

The Gravite will be the second new product under Nissan’s India product offensive, following the Magnite. It will be followed by the Nissan Tekton, a mid-size SUV expected to arrive in mid-2026, and a seven-seater C-segment SUV planned for early 2027. Together, these launches underline Nissan’s intent to rebuild its presence in the Indian market.

