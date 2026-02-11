Nissan Gravite Interior Details Revealed Ahead of February Launch

Nissan has lifted the curtain on the interior of the Gravite ahead of its official unveiling in India on 17 February. The latest teasers give buyers a first look at the cabin layout and key features of the new MPV, which is expected to compete in the value-centric family vehicle space.

The Gravite’s dashboard design appears to favour practicality and simplicity, with controls ergonomically arranged for ease of use. The centre console mounts a large touchscreen infotainment system, flanked by well-positioned vents, while physical buttons remain for key functions, reflecting a balance of digital and tactile interfaces.

Seating looks roomy and passenger-friendly, with a focus on comfort for front and rear occupants. The layout suggests ample headroom and an upright seating posture, which should appeal to buyers prioritising utility and space. Though Nissan is yet to reveal full specifications, the Gravite is expected to offer generous cabin space typical of MPVs in this segment.

In terms of features, the interiors are likely to include modern conveniences such as automatic climate control, multifunction steering controls, and connectivity options that may support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Nissan is also anticipated to equip the Gravite with multiple storage solutions and practical touches aimed at everyday usability.

The Gravite’s cabin preview reinforces Nissan’s intent to deliver a well-balanced interior package ahead of its India launch on 17 February, with deliveries expected to begin from March.

