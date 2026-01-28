Nissan Gravite Colours Revealed Ahead of February Launch

As anticipation builds for the Nissan Gravite’s market introduction, fresh visuals have emerged revealing the MPV’s exterior colour palette ahead of its scheduled unveiling in February. The new footage gives potential buyers an early glimpse of what the family-oriented model will look like in various shades.

According to the reveal, the Gravite will be offered in five paint options. Standing out among them is a distinctive teal finish that is expected to be positioned as the signature colour. Alongside this, traditional shades such as white, silver, black, and grey are confirmed as part of the lineup, giving buyers a mix of understated choices.

Design details caught in the visual reveal show that the Gravite adopts a sharply styled front end with horizontal LED daytime running lights integrated into the headlight clusters. A wide chrome accent runs across the grille, and the bonnet features prominent Gravite badging that adds to the SUV’s identity.

At the rear, the MPV continues its modern design theme with split tail lamps connected by a horizontal trim piece across the tailgate, and the Gravite nameplate echoing the treatment seen upfront. The overall stance appears upright and contemporary, differentiating the Gravite from other models in Nissan’s current portfolio.

Powertrain expectations remain unchanged, with the Gravite set to use the familiar 1.0-litre petrol engine shared with the Renault Triber. This motor is likely to be offered with both manual and AMT transmission choices when the vehicle goes on sale.

