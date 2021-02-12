Nissan announces Valentines program for Magnite customers in India

Nikhil Puthran Friday 12 February 2021, 19:23 PM

The Nissan Magnite compact SUV has turned around fortunes for the Japanese car manufacturer in India. The company accumulated 32,800 bookings in just 30 days. Depending on the variant, the Magnite commands a waiting period of up to 22 weeks. In an effort to retain potential customers, the company has announced the Valentines program starting on 14 February, wherein the company will host a lucky draw for customers who have booked the Magnite sub-four metre SUV and are yet to receive the delivery as on 12 February, 2021. The lucky draw will be held every 30 days for the next three months.

Every month 100 customers stand a chance to gain the following benefits –

- One customer: 100 per cent cashback of ex-showroom price

- Eight customers: Upgrade by one variant (conditions apply)

- 25 customers: one-year extended warranty

- 66 customers: two-years/20,000km maintenance package

Nissan Magnite

To further enhance the ownership experience, the Japanese car manufacturer has introduced ‘Nissan Express Service’ to deliver convenient and quick service in just 90-minutes. Nissan customers may also book services and even check costs online through the Nissan Service Cost Calculator via Nissan Service Hub (website) or Nissan Connect, bringing utmost transparency to the process supported by Nissan’s 24/7 Roadside Assistance, available in over 1,500 cities. Additionally, Nissan has reportedly extended the service reach to its customers by conducting ‘Nissan Service Clinics’ in over 100 locations.