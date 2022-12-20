Next-generation MG Hector goes into production; Launch in January

Production of the next-generation MG Hector has begun ahead of its official launch in India on 5 January, 2023. The production of the next-generation Hector also marked a milestone of one lakh MG Hector’s produced in India since the company began operation in 2019.

The updated MG Hector will get new design elements, new interiors bus is expected to retain the current crop of petrol and diesel engine options. The changes are expected to exist both for the Hector and Hector Plus. MG will also update the feature list to include a new touchscreen, ADAS and full digital instrument cluster.

The Hector was the car that began operation for MG when it launched in India in 2019. Since that MG has been producing cars at its facility in Halol, Gujarat where it also produces the Astor and assembles the ZS EV and Gloster premium SUV. It will add an Indianised version of the Wuling Air EV to its line up in 2023.

MG Hector Facelift ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh Estimated Price

MG | Hector Facelift | MG Hector Facelift