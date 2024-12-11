    Recently Viewed
            Next-generation Toyota Camry launched in India at Rs. 48 lakh

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Wednesday 11 December 2024,19:15 PM IST

            Toyota has launched the all-new Camry hybrid electric vehicle in India at Rs. 48 lakh. It is available as one fully loaded model with bookings open from today. The highlight of the Camry hybrid is its 2.5-litre hybrid petrol engine producing 230bhp and 221 Nm of torque at 3200 rpm. Paired with an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (e-CVT), the vehicle ensures a smooth and dynamic driving experience. The e-CVT offers multiple driving modes—Sport, Eco, and Normal—to suit all driving styles and conditions. The mileage stands at 25.49 kmpl.

            On the outside, the all-new Camry gets a new front grille, wheels, headlamps and design for the tail lamps. It is available in four stunning new colours: Precious Metal, Dark Blue, Cement Grey and Emotional Red, offering a palette that aligns with its allure. Other exciting colour offerings of this new model are Attitude Black and Platinum White Pearl.

            Inside, the feature list is massive with things like Advanced Technology and Seamless Connectivity: With a refined eye for detail, the All-New Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicle is equipped with a 12.3-inch multi-information display (MID), Toyota’s T-Connect telematics, and seamless integration with a multi-zone climate control system that ensures personalised comfort for every passenger. In line with Toyota’s vision of connected mobility, the All-New Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicle also introduces a Data Communication Module (DCM), enabling drivers to stay connected with their vehicle, ensuring convenience, safety, and technology at their fingertips. Furthermore, the JBL Premium 9 speaker audio system offers an immersive audio experience, enhancing every journey with style and sound.

            Toyota Camry Dashboard

            This being a Toyota, you get the Toyota Safety Sense 3 (TSS3), this model features an advanced suite of safety technologies, including Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) for enhanced lane-keeping, a Pre-Collision System (PCS) for proactive safety, and Dynamics Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) with full-speed range capability.

            The All-New Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicle’s hybrid battery comes with a warranty of 8 years or 160,000 Kms whichever comes first. Bookings for the All-New Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicle are now open. Visit the nearest Toyota dealership or book online at www.toyotabharat.com.

            Speaking on the launch of new model, Mr. Masakazu Yoshimura – Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “The Launch of All-New Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicle is a testament to our vision of developing ever-better, sustainable mobility options in line with the Toyota’s Global Environmental Challenge 2050. India remains a crucial market, and our product strategy aligns with India’s national priorities to lower the carbon emissions and achieve energy security goals. Towards this, we have embraced the adoption of multiple-pathway approach to drive clean mobility and promote mass electrification with greater agility and speed. The introduction of the All-New Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicle being a green mobility offering, will continue to further strengthens our contributions toward building a futuristic carbon-free, happy society.”

            Toyota | Camry | Toyota Camry

            Next-generation Toyota Camry launched in India at Rs. 48 lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/11/2024 19:15:19

            The next-generation Camry is only available as one fully-loaded model with all bells and whistles

