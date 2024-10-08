    Recently Viewed
            Next-generation Hyundai Venue spied

            Desirazu Venkat

            Tuesday 08 October 2024,19:06 PM IST

            Hyundai has been having a quiet success in the sub-4 SUV segment with the Venue. But now with all of its major rivals getting updates or moving to new-generation, the Venue too needs an update and it has been spotted for the first time in South Korea.

            Hyundai Venue Front Row Seats

            The photos reveal that the next-gen Venue will move completely to the new Hyundai SUV language the likes of which include taller bumpers, low-set headlamps, aero design for the alloy wheels, new horizontal two-piece taillights with fresh LED signatures and a large grille. There brief glimpse of the cabin and it shows new leatherette upholstery in a blacked-out finish. We can also see a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, new dashboard with a larger touchscreen unit, wider headrests for the front row, and a revised front armrest.

            Hyundai Venue Under Boot/Spare Wheel

            There is expected to no changes to the powertrain options, but we expect an electric Venue to come along at some point in parallel to the Electric Carens and Electric Sonet/Electric Syros.

            Source

