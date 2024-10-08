Next-generation Hyundai Venue spied

Hyundai has been having a quiet success in the sub-4 SUV segment with the Venue. But now with all of its major rivals getting updates or moving to new-generation, the Venue too needs an update and it has been spotted for the first time in South Korea.

The photos reveal that the next-gen Venue will move completely to the new Hyundai SUV language the likes of which include taller bumpers, low-set headlamps, aero design for the alloy wheels, new horizontal two-piece taillights with fresh LED signatures and a large grille. There brief glimpse of the cabin and it shows new leatherette upholstery in a blacked-out finish. We can also see a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, new dashboard with a larger touchscreen unit, wider headrests for the front row, and a revised front armrest.

There is expected to no changes to the powertrain options, but we expect an electric Venue to come along at some point in parallel to the Electric Carens and Electric Sonet/Electric Syros.

Source

Hyundai | Hyundai Venue | Venue