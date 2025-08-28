Next-gen Renault Duster India launch confirmed for early 2026

Renault India has confirmed the launch of its new-generation Duster, with a price announcement expected in the coming months. The news came alongside revelations of the facelifted Kwid and Kiger, reinforcing Renault’s renewed product push in the Indian market.

Test mules of the new Duster have already been spotted across Indian roads, featuring design updates like dual-tone alloy wheels, revised bumpers, a bold new grille and Renault logo, Y-shaped LED DRLs and tail-lamps, chunky skid plates, black roof rails, and ORVMs, along with prominent Duster badging at the rear.

Inside, the cabin is expected to be modernised with Y-shaped air-vent inserts, a new three-spoke steering wheel, a floating touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital colour driver display, and a redesigned centre console. The SUV will directly compete with segment leaders such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor.

The production for the new Duster is slated to commence soon at Renault’s Chennai plant, with market availability expected in the first half of 2026.

Renault | new Duster | Renault New Duster